Santa Chase’ combines old-fashioned ‘tag,’ modern technology

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a combination of old-fashioned tag or the modern-day GPS hunting.

And right in the middle is Santa Claus.

Starting at 2 Saturday afternoon, Santa Claus and his bright red 1929 fire-engine-red open wheeled Hi-Boy convertible ‘hot-rod’ will be making their way through Winchester neighborhoods. Main Street Winchester calls it ‘Santa Chase and Chat.’

The jolly old elf will be outfitted with a GPS device so kids can track him all over Winchester. He’ll make stops along the way for pictures.

He will have a few designated stopping points where kiddos can pose with Santa, who will remain inside his vehicle.

A link soon will be posted social-media sites so everyone can participate.

Parents will be encouraged to snap photos of “Santa sightings” and post on social media.

Once the “chase” portion of the evening is completed, Santa will host a “Chat” via zoom and Facebook live. Children will be able to see Santa and his elves beginning at 6 p.m.

During the chat, he will read “A Visit from St. Nicholas” also known as the Night Before Christmas, read a few letters and answer some questions from the live chat.

Check the Main Street Winchester web site for updates.