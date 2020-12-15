Salvation Army still has hundreds of ‘angels’ who need adopting

FAYETTE, JESSAMINE, SCOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – They provide Christmas smiles to hundreds of children each year.

But it’s been a difficult year for more families and the Salvation Army elves need some helping making sure those smiles happen.

Right now, the agency has hundreds of children not yet taken care of this Christmas. And gift bag and toy distribution starts Friday.

Clothes for all ages, make up, computer tablets are among the needed items. Cash donations also are accepted.

“We’ll take just about anything anyone can give to help. We serve roughly 5,000 kids in Fayette, Jessamine and Scott counties and we want to make sure there’s a little spark of joy for each one of them on Christmas morning,” said the Salvation Army’s Jennifer Sisson.

To find out more about how to help, click here or call (859) 252-7706.