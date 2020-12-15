Old Friends adds a true ‘War Story’ to its residents

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Old Friends, the Thoroughbred Retirement farm based in Georgetown, announced the arrival Tuesday of multiple graded-stakes winner War Story.

After a six-year career, the Kentucky-bred son Northern Afleet, now 8, has been pensioned by owners Imaginary Stables and Glenn Ellis. The gelding’s last start was the GR2 Charles Town Classic in August.

War Story broke his maiden first time out in 2014 in a maiden special weight at Churchill Downs. He has earned seven victories in all, including the GR2 Brooklyn Invitational Stakes at Belmont Park, the GR3 Monmouth Cup Stakes at Monmouth Park, and the GR3 Harlan’s Holiday Stakes at Gulfstream.

The game chestnut never shied from top competition, however, facing eventual Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in the 2015 Kentucky Derby and again in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, California Chrome in the 2016 Pacific Classic, and Arrogate in the 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes.

War Story has raced coast-to-coast, from Saratoga to Santa Anita, making 40 starts in all earning eight wins, seven seconds and six thirds for total career earnings of $3,271,996.

“He is such a special horse,” said co-owner Ellis. “He could run any distance, he just never gave up, and he could do anything. I’m so happy now,” he added, “because he can just live a happy life and he’s earned it.”

“I love War Story,” said Old Friends’s founder and President Michael Blowen. “He always tried. I even loved him as a handicapper because he often filled out my trifectas and superfectas at a nice price. But nothing compares to feeding him mints and carrots every day. He’s absolutely adorable.”