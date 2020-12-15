New healthcare clinic to be built in Whitley City with federal grant money

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A $1 million grant from the Health Resources and Service Administration for the Cumberland Family Medical Center will be used to build a new healthcare clinic in Whitley City, according to Republican Congressman Hal Rogers, of Somerset.
“This is great news for the future of healthcare services in McCreary County. The addition of this medical clinic in the midst of a national pandemic will go a long way to provide urgent care to local folks who need immediate medical attention in a county without a local hospital emergency room,” said Congressman Rogers, who supported the CFMC’s grant application. “I applaud Dr. Eric Loy and his team at the Cumberland Family Medical Center for their diligent efforts to expand healthcare opportunities for our people in Southern Kentucky.”
“We are fortunate to have been awarded this grant and look forward to working with the local government and the residents of McCreary County as we move forward with the project,” said Dr. Eric Loy, CEO of Cumberland Family Medical Center, Inc. “As a non-profit, our mission of providing affordable, accessible health care to all patients is the backbone of this project; we are pleased to be able to expand our services in McCreary County.”
Currently, CFMC is designing the new clinic in Whitley City that will increase the capacity and capability of the area to respond to and recover from future emergencies and disasters. It will also support the continuity of access to high quality primary care services for the underserved and vulnerable populations in McCreary County.
The new clinic will be an immediate care facility that will be open with extended days and hours of operation.The clinic will be open 365 days per year, 8 AM – 8 PM and offer a combination of health care services including acute care/walk-in treatment in addition to Family Practice services for those with chronic medical care needs, according to Loy.
“This will clearly fill a need for a community without access to a local emergency department,” concluded Loy.
The HRSA award is part of the Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts (CADRE) grant to assist health centers located in areas impacted by tornadoes and/or floods occurring in 2019 as declared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). CFMC applied on behalf of McCreary County, as it is part of the 26 county HRSA-designated service area.
A late Spring 2021 start date is anticipated for the construction of the project with completion by the end of 2021.