Louisville Zoo gray seal is expecting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/LOUISVILLE ZOO) – On Tuesday, the Louisville Zoo announced that a six-year-old gray seal, Rona, is expecting.

The father is a 16-year-old gray seal Boone, according to the Zoo.

They say this will be Rona’s first pup.

Gray seals are pregnant for about 11 months.

“Rona has more than doubled her weight in preparation for pupping and lactation”, says associate veterinarian Dr. Julie Ter Beest. “We’re excited to see what kind of mom she will be.”

According to the Zoo, seal pups weigh approximately 30-35 lbs at birth and are born with a soft white hair coat called lanugo.