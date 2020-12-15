Lexington Health Department releases new COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Lexington Health Department, Lexington reported 162 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 20, 835 and 143 deaths since the outbreak in March.

In the last few days, they have been asked about the lower numbers.

- Advertisement -

The Health Department says any days the positive cases are down from the 300-400 from late November/early December is a good thing, but “down” is relative – these are still much higher counts than in the summer and even 2-3 times what they were in October.

According to the health department, “low days” are higher than most of our high days in the fall, so we can’t put our guard down.

Please help slow the spread of COVID-19 during the December holiday season by following these guidelines (https://www.cdc.gov/…/daily-life…/holidays/winter.html):