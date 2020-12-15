Gov. Beshear, Bipartisan Coalition of Governors urge safety before holidays

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governors urge everyone to mask up, follow medical experts’ advice, do their part to eradicate COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.

On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear joined Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and Wisconsin Gov.

Tony Evers in a social media video to encourage everyone across the region to remain safe heading into the holiday season.

According to experts, the best way we can protect our front-line workers and slow the spread of this virus is to double down on mask wearing, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.

They say if you are planning to travel or gather with other households for the holidays, we urge you to reconsider.

This is the second time this bipartisan group of governors has joined forces in the past month to encourage people in their region to do their part to protect our families, front-line workers and small businesses.

They released a similar video prior to Thanksgiving urging families to reconsider holiday travel.