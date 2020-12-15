GE Appliances starts new dishwasher line in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – GE Appliances says it is starting a new dishwasher line in Kentucky and increasing production for other products.
The company said in a news release Monday it will invest $80 million and add more than 280 jobs.
The redesigned extra-large capacity dishwasher will be produced at the company’s Appliance Park in Louisville.
The announcement follows plans made public in June of a $19 million expansion at the facility.
The company says the project will add robotic and other advanced manufacturing equipment.