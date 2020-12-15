Funeral for Rockcastle deputy to be held Wednesday

BRODHEAD, Ky. (Marvin E. Owens Home for Funerals/WTVQ) – Rockcastle County Sheriff’s deputy and (Ret.) Lieutenant Ronnie Bradley, age 74, of Brodhead, KY, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Ky.

Ronnie was born November 25, 1946 in Stanford, KY to the late Everett and Nancy (Smith) Bradley. He married Brenda Moore on June 8, 1979 and from that union came one son: Ron. Ronnie retired from Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement in 2003 and since then was a Deputy Sheriff for Rockcastle County. He was of the Christian faith, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

- Advertisement -

Those left to celebrate his life are his wife: Brenda Bradley; one son: Ron Bradley and wife Angela of Brodhead, KY; two granddaughters: Olivia Denney, Katelyn Denney; one sister: Cathy Owens and husband Denton of Brodhead, KY; nieces and nephews: Chris Owens and wife Debbie, Micah Owens, Andrea Owens, Danielle Owens; and special cousins: Nancy Carol Sigmon and Linda Hout; as well as a host of friends and neighbors.

Visitation for Ronnie will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 6-9pm at the Marvin E. Owens Home for Funerals. Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 1pm at Marvin E. Owens Home for Funerals with Shannon Franklin officiating. Burial will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are: Jack Lawless, Jimmy Silvers, Anthony Philbeck, Gary Lane, and Jack Chaliff.