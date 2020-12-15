‘Felicita’ brings $250,000 to top Keeneland December Digital Sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Felicita, a half-sister to recent Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up Dayoutoftheoffice, sold for $250,000 to Alpha Delta Stables to headline Keeneland’s December Digital Sale, held Tuesday as part of Keeneland’s Digital Sales Ring platform.
The one-day sale grossed $508,000 for 15 lots, for an average of $33,867 and a median of $11,000. Summary results of the sale are available by clicking here.
Consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, Felicita is a 4-year-old daughter of More Than Ready out of the Indian Charlie mare Gottahaveadream. She was offered in foal to Not This Time.
Four Bridges paid $55,000 for Warm Water, in foal to City of Light. The 5-year-old mare by English Channel is from the family of Horse of the Year A.P. Indy and Preakness (G1) winner Summer Squall. She was consigned by Machmer Hall Sales, agent.
Song of Melody, a winning 5-year-old mare by Flat Out, in foal to Not This Time, brought a final bid of $50,000 from Rose Hill Farm, agent. Consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, Song of Melody is from the family of Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) winner Raven’s Pass and multiple graded stakes winner E Dubai.