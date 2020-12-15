Beshear, other governors ask residents to practice COVID safety during holidays

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear joined Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in a social media video Tuesday to encourage everyone across the region to remain safe heading into the holiday season.

“This may be the most difficult time yet in our struggle with COVID-19, especially with the holidays approaching. Until the vaccine is available to everyone and until we eradicate this virus once and for all, we must continue working to protect one another, the governors said. The science is settled: The best way we can protect our front-line workers and slow the spread of this virus is to double down on mask wearing, social distancing, and washing hands frequently. If you are planning to travel or gather with other households for the holidays, we urge you to reconsider. Just one infection can cause an outbreak in your community, which could overwhelm our hospitals and put you and your loved ones at risk. We owe it to the brave men and women serving on the front lines of this pandemic to do our part and be smart this holiday season,” Beshear said.

This is the second time this bipartisan group of governors has joined forces in the past month to encourage people in their region to do their part to protect our families, front-line workers and small businesses.