Santa bringing two senior dogs to new home in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family gets a special gift Friday and Santa is bringing it early.

On Dec. 18th at 12:30 p.m., volunteer pilot and Santa Clause himself will land with homeless senior dogs, Shelby Lynn and Ginger Louise, to deliver them to their new home in Lexington, after an unfortunate divorce left them homeless and in an animal shelter in Covington, La.

The group will fly out of George Carr Memorial Air Field in Bogalusa at 8:30 a.m. and are expected to arrive to meet their new adopted family at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington around 12:30 p.m.

Northshore Humane Society CEO Scott Bernier dressed as Santa Clause will accompany volunteer pilot, Jay Lozes, for the Christmas miracle flight!

Senior pups Shelby Lynn and Ginger Louise were surrendered to no-kill animal rescue, Northshore Humane Society in Covington, after a divorce left their mom unable to care for them.

“Not only are they senior dogs, they are a bonded pair and have been with each other for nine years,” said Scott Bernier, CEO of NHS. “We are so grateful they will now have a forever home together and for our volunteer pilot for making this holiday mission possible!”

Northshore Humane Society is one of the largest nonprofit, no-kill animal rescues and community veterinary clinics in Louisiana.

The independent, non-governmental rescue offers veterinary care, fostering, adoption and more! For more information, please visit northshorehumane.org.