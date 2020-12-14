Rowan County Sheriff’s Department mourns former officer

According to his obituary, he was born Sept. 17, 1937, in Norris City, Illinois, the son of the late Hayward Wayne Buttry and Vonda Lea Walls Buttry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Elizabeth Pennington Buttry, on March 20, 2008, and one sister, Gloria Ann Wills.

Specks is survived by his present wife, Deborah Wills Buttry; two sons, Tony Buttry (Tami) of Morehead, and Todd Buttry (Lori) of Gallatin, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Emily Middleton (Trey), Alston Buttry (Kandyse), all of Morehead and Bryan Buttry (Sara) of Arizona; one great granddaughter, Piper Middleton; two step children, Josh Moore (Jessica) and Danielle Johnson, all of Mount Sterling; and six step grandchildren, Bradley, Brennen, Brianna, and Brayden Moore, and Brody and Mayci Johnson.

Other survivors include one brother, Hayward Lee “Butch” Buttry (Sandy) of Hudson, Florida; one sister, Patricia Stone of Lexington; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family members and many friends.

Buttry served in the U.S. Army 100th Infantry Division in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, for two and a half years. He was a long-haul truck driver for various pipeline companies for 18 years and a 10-year driver for Don Greenhill Ashland Oil Company.

He was co-owner of Owingsville Dry Cleaners, worked for the Kentucky State Road Department surveying interstate construction, was a correctional officer for the Kentucky Department of Corrections for 18 years, and was currently a court security officer for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department.

He was a member of Morehead Masonic Lodge 654, a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church in Morehead and attended the Southside Church of Christ in Lexington. Specks was an avid U. K. fan, enjoyed Country and Western dancing, and loved watching Alston play football.

Pallbearers will be Alston Buttry, Mark Buttry, Todd Buttry, Tony Buttry, Charles Ray Pennington, Keith Pennington, and Randy Pennington.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Buttry, Butch Buttry, Jerry Caudill, Mike Stone, Charles Roy Pennington, and Jeff Wills.