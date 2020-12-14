One dies from injuries in Bardstown accident

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (QTVQ) – One person died Sunday afternoon from injuries suffered Saturday evening in a two-car collision in Bardstown.

According to Bardstown Police, at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of Louisville Road and Flamingo Drive in reference to an injury collision.

- Advertisement -

Vehicles involved were a white, 2015 Kia Optima which was traveling northbound on Louisville Road and a charcoal, 2020 Dodge Charger on Flamingo Drive, police said.

While the Kia continued northbound on Louisville Road, the Dodge Charger proceeded onto Louisville Road while attempting to make a left-hand turn, southbound on Louisville Road.

The Kia collided with the Dodge on Louisville Road.

All persons involved in the collision were transported by Nelson County EMS for treatment, according to police.

At about 3:50 p.m. Sunday, officers were notified by the Jefferson County coroner that the operator of the 2015 Kia Optima had passed away.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this case please call the Bardstown Police Department at 502-348-6811 or you can remain anonymous and call our tip line at 502-348-4328 (HEAT).