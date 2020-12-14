Missing Lexington woman found dead in Madison County, foul play not suspected

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to White Hall Shrine Road on Friday, December 11, 2020 around 10:24 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive female.

The initial investigation indicates 73-year-old Jeanette Henderson, of Lexington, passed away in her vehicle on White Hall Shrine Road, according to the department.

Ms. Henderson had been missing from Lexington since December 6, 2020. No foul play is suspected, according to the Madison Sheriff’s statement.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Madison County Sheriff Detective Kevin Crutcher and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.