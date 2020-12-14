Man dies after being struck by train in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 51-year-old man died Saturday after being struck by a train Friday night in Winchester.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, Mark Paul Lewis died at about 2:35 p.m. Saturday at UK Medical Center where he’d been taken after being hit by a CSX train at about 7 p.m. Friday.

The incident happened near the intersection of Vine and Broadway in Winchester, Ginn said, noting the incident remains under investigation.

CSX Transportation Police are investigating the case.