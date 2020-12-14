Man arrested in death of well-known Louisville protester

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested on federal carjacking charges in connection with the Nov. 23 shooting death of well-known Louisville protester Travis Nagdy.
According to the FBI, Ashton Nally was taken into custody at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Madisonville, Ky. He was scheduled for an initial appearance Monday afternoon in federal court.
The arrest cam three weeks after Nagdy, a leader within Louisville’s Black Lives Matter organization, was killed.
“Victims of violent crime matter. Working with our federal, state, and local partners, the FBI is committed to fostering safe communities by removing violent criminals from our neighborhoods,” Robert Brown, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Louisville Field Office, said in a statement, noting the FBI worked with Louisville Police, the Madisonville Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service to make the arrest.