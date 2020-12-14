Man arrested in death of well-known Louisville protester

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested on federal carjacking charges in connection with the Nov. 23 shooting death of well-known Louisville protester Travis Nagdy.

According to the FBI, Ashton Nally was taken into custody at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Madisonville, Ky. He was scheduled for an initial appearance Monday afternoon in federal court.

The arrest cam three weeks after Nagdy, a leader within Louisville’s Black Lives Matter organization, was killed.