Man accused of assaulting woman, throwing drugs out of van

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A North Carolina man was arrested in Kentucky after being accused of assaulting a woman and throwing drugs out of a van as deputies approached the vehicle, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies say on Friday, December 11, 2020, they received a report of a woman being abused in a van on Treuhaft Boulevard, south of Barbourville.
Deputies say they saw the van pull into a gas station and as they approached, the driver threw suspected methamphetamine out of the window.
Investigators say when deputies tried to arrest the driver, 42-year old Jackie Smith, of Mooresville, North Carolina, he became combative and had to be restrained.
He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Assault 4th Degree-Dating Violence; Resisting Arrest and Driving on a DUI Suspended Operators License, according to deputies.
