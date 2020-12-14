Kentucky announces virtual sellout campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky Athletic Department has launched its virtual sellout campaign, an initiative designed to offer Wildcat fans the opportunity to purchase a virtual seat in Rupp Arena for this season while providing exclusive items commemorating the rich history of the UK program.

With only 15 percent of Rupp Arena being filled this season, this is a chance for the Big Blue Nation to be a part of the 85 percent that would constitute a virtual sellout of Rupp Arena for each home game.

All proceeds from the season-long virtual sellout campaign will go to support UK student-athletes and help sustain the athletic department due to budget shortfalls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proceeds will directly benefit student-athlete scholarships, including tuition, room and board, educational support and more.

Fans who purchase a virtual seat option will receive one sheet of limited-edition commemorative tickets (4 included) and will be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to a 2020-21 men’s basketball game, all for just $30.

The collectable tickets, which are souvenirs and not actual game tickets, commemorate Kentucky’s eight national championships as well as the jerseys that have been retired in Rupp Arena honoring past UK greats.

A virtual premium seat is available for just $50 and includes two sheets of commemorative tickets, an entry for a chance to win a pair of tickets to a 2020-21 men’s basketball game and a chance to win a UK gear pack.

For just $100, fans can get the virtual VIP package, which includes four commemorative ticket packs (16 tickets included), a chance to win a UK gear pack, a chance to win a pair of tickets to a 2020-21 men’s basketball game, two tickets to a 2021 non-conference football game (based on availability) and a chance to win a VIP experience at a 2021 home football game.

For more information, fans may contact UK Ticket Sales at (859) 257-1818 (option 1) or visit ukathletics.com/virtualsellout.