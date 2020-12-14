ER doctor, nurse assistant, custodian, nurse, intensivist first to get vaccine at Baptist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A member of the housekeeping staff, an intensivist, a nurse, an emergency room

nursing assistant, and an emergency department physician were the first five Baptist Health Lexington employees to receive doses of a vaccine to protect again the COVID-19 virus starting at 2 p.m. Monday.

- Advertisement -

High-risk healthcare workers were given first priority for the first shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that arrived in an UPS delivery truck at the hospital’s loading dock at 9 a.m. Monday.

“This is truly a historical day, a turning point in the pandemic,” said William G. Sisson, president of Baptist Health Lexington. “We know the vaccine is vitally important to getting back to normal, in our facilities as well as the communities.”

Baptist Health Lexington is one of 11 Kentucky hospitals chosen to distribute and administer the first shipments of the vaccine. In total, Kentucky is expected to receive 38,025 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the first round of shipments from the

federal government. These doses are all for the initial vaccine; booster shots will be delivered approximately three weeks later. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines require an initial dose and a booster dose.

The Moderna vaccine will have its hearing on Thursday. If emergency use authorization is granted, thousands of additional Moderna vaccine doses will be available, and assigned by the ACIP and CDC to be given to a certain classification of high-risk individuals.

Four Baptist Health hospitals in Kentucky — Louisville, Lexington, Corbin, and Madisonville — were chosen to receive the initial shipments of vaccine. Baptist Health Floyd has been selected to distribute the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers in three counties — Floyd, Harrison and Washington counties — by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Baptist Health, the state’s largest health system, has prepared to vaccinate front-line healthcare workers in all of its facilities by investing system-wide in freezers and other special equipment, training and devoting thousands of man-hours on vaccine planning.