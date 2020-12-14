Christmas card mix-up brings together unlikely friends, spreads holiday joy

STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Christmas card mix up connected three couples in a way they never expected, and the confusion spread a little extra joy to hundreds of people.

“When I was a kid growing up in Mt. Sterling, I loved getting Christmas cards every year and we put them up around the living room,” Jordan Campbell said, sitting next to his boyfriend, Marc Pavan.

- Advertisement -

Now, Campbell and Pavan live in Washington D.C .and thought it would be nice to send Christmas cards to their loved ones back home in Kentucky and across the country this year, but there were a few hiccups.

“It’s not Marc and Jordan, it’s Jabrony and Redneck,” Campbell’s mom said in a self-recorded video while looking at a misprinted Christmas card sent from Campbell.

Those are nicknames New York couple Samantha Parrish and Tariq Khan lovingly call each other. Their picture was mistakenly printed on Marc and Jordan’s card due to some sort of mix-up with the printing company, Postables.

However, it turned out Marc and Jordan returned the favor, and Parrish’s friends started posting about it.

“I don’t know if it was to save money, or if these are your friends you’re including on this, but I think it’s really, really cool,” one of Parrish’s friend said in a video. He was also holding a misprinted Christmas card, this time, sent from Parrish.

“I start posting them, more and more come in and then I was like, ‘I’m going to find these guys, and then we should FaceTime and take a picture together and that should be our New Year’s card,’” Parrish recalled.

So the search party was launched, but it really gained momentum after a third couple, Vanessa and Doug Meziere got involved.

The Phoenix-based couple couldn’t join our Zoom call, but Vanessa says she posted the Christmas card her aunt received, which was bearing Marc and Jordan’s face, in a Facebook group.

“Then, randomly, somebody from his high school in Maryland was in the group and said ‘Hey, that’s my friend,’” recalled Campbell, referring to Pavan.

With one connection down, there was only one more to go, but the dots were soon connected.

“One of my best friends, Nick, went to camp with Jordan when they were like 16, musical theater camp,” Parrish said.

With the mystery solved, the couples say they couldn’t be happier.

“It’s just really nice to see that people are finding joy in this season when I know there’s been so much darkness,” Campbell said.

“I could have gone like really salty about this whole thing and just been frustrated, but they’re too wonderful and beautiful for me to be upset,” Parrish said. “This is way better than any funny thing I could have come up with.”

They now have hundreds more people who want cards each year, including each other.