$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in state

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ticket sold in Louisville for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million.

The ticket was sold in Middletown at the Speedway store located at 12102 Shelbyville Rd. According to the Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston, lottery security staff members executed a series of security checks at the retailer Monday morning where the winning ticket was sold.

The winning Mega Millions number from Friday night’s drawing are:

19-31-37-55-67 with a Mega Ball of 25.

If the player had matched the Mega Ball, they would’ve won last night’s jackpot of $276 million.

In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

Polston said due to COVID, ticket claims of this size are being handled by appointment only. The winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Polston said.