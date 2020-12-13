Woman dies in Henry County crash

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 70-year-old New Castle woman died Sunday afternoon in a two-car crash on Highway 421 in Henry County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Jan Davis received fatal injuries when she pulled her car from the south exit ramp from I-71 onto Highway 421 into the path of another car.

She was pronou8nced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner’s Office.

A passenger in the other car was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital by Henry County EMS, the KSP said.

The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 421 in Campbellsburg.