VIRUS TODAY: With vaccine coming, daily deaths set a record

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – U.S. officials say the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning.

It comes after the U.S. hit another grim daily record Friday, recording 3,309 deaths related to COVID-19.

In California, officials are hoping that a three-week stay-at-home order imposed this week on the agricultural San Joaquin Valley will relieve a COVID-19 burden that has filled up 97% of the area’s intensive-care beds.

In Kentucky, Governor Beshear expects the first shipment of vaccines to arrive early on in the beginning of the upcoming week.