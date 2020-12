LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington activist and hip hop artist Devine Carama says, as of Sunday night, he’s 40 coats short of his 2,500 goal.

Each year, Carama’s non-profit, ‘Believing in Forever, Inc.,’ put on the drive for kids in need.

He says in the last six years, he’s given away over 10,000 coats, but someone has to provide those coats. Here is how you can donate:

Cash App – $BelievingInForever

Venmo – BelievingInForever

Check – “Believing In Forever Inc”

Drop off brand new coats: 209 Castlewood Drive,

Lexington, KY 40505

According to Carama’s Facebook post, the drop offs will be from December 15-18. If you’d like to help, email his wife, Cierra Spaulding: masterpiececreativegroup@gmail.com.