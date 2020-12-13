207 new Fayette COVID cases a ‘low’ day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County reported 207 new COVID cases Friday.

The new cases brought the total since March 8 to 20,386, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report. Even though more than 200, the number was still one of the lowest in the last two weeks.

- Advertisement -

The county also recorded two new deaths, pushing the total lost to coronavirus-related causes to 143.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily report, the county has confirmed 2,983 new cases and 10 deaths through the first 11 days of December.

That’s more than all of August or even October.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702 July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

6,070, November

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

20,000: Dec. 10

19,000: Dec. 6

18,000: Dec. 2

17,000: Nov. 28

16,000: Nov. 24

15,000: Nov. 20

14,000: Nov. 16

13,000: Nov. 11

12,000: Nov. 5

11,000: Oct. 29

10,000: Oct. 20

9,000: Oct. 6

8,000: Sept. 22

7,000: Sept. 11

6,000: Sept. 2

5,000: Aug. 23

4,000: Aug. 10

3,000: July 28

2,000: July 12

1,000: June 10

1: March 8

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: • 451 cases, Dec. 9