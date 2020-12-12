Police investigating hate crime outside UK’s Jewish Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police says it’s looking for a driver who is accused of using anti-semitic slurs and dragging a man down the street who was celebrating Hannukah outside UK’s Jewish Center.

Saturday night, the third night of Hannukah, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says they were outside the Chabad of the Bluegrass for the Menorah lighting when a car approached and the driver started yelling.

- Advertisement -

Then a community member went and stood near the driver’s side window, as the Rabbi says, physically blocking the driver’s view of the lighting.

Rabbi Litvin says then the driver ran over the foot of the community member, grabbing him and proceeded to drag him about 30 yards down the street, also driving over the community member’s leg.

Police and EMS responded, they says the member was taken to the hospital.

But, according to the Rabbi, the community member wouldn’t leave until he got to see the lighting of the menorah.

Police say they have a vehicle description, but, at this time don’t have a suspect.