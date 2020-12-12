Life Celebration events set for Manny Caulk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Various members of the community have planned events to celebrate and honor the life of Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Emmanuel “Manny” Caulk, who died Dec. 4 at the age of 49.

The following schedule was released Wednesday evening by FCPS:

STUDENT LED CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 AT 5:30 P.M. AT 701 EAST MAIN STREET

Students from across Fayette County are coordinating a candlelight vigil outside of the old central office building on Friday evening. Flameless candles will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring flowers and will have the opportunity to write a message on cards available on site. There will be a brief program and opportunity for individuals to share their experiences and thoughts about Supt. Caulk. Parking is a challenge, so plan accordingly. Social distancing between households and masks will be required.

DRIVE THRU VISITATION

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12 FROM 9AM TO NOON AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH BRACKTOWN, 3016 BRACKTOWN ROAD

To protect the health of the community in light of COVID-19, the public is invited to pay their respects to Superintendent Manny Caulk during a drive thru visitation celebrating his life. For the safety of those participating, it is recommended that participants not carpool with anyone outside of their household. There will no opportunity to stop or get out of your vehicle. Student representatives from FCPS high schools will serve as honorary pallbearers during the event. Cars should begin lining up near the entrance to Masterson Station Park near the intersection of Leestown Road and Ruffian Way. Participants should follow the directional signage and directions of officers from the Lexington Police and FCPS Police departments.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12 AT 1 PM AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH BRACKTOWN

A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church Bracktown, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to family members only. The service will be livestreamed and available for the public to watch at the following links: Vimeo, YouTube, or Facebook. A slideshow will be begin at 12:30 p.m. on the live feed. Flowers, wreaths, and sprays are encouraged and should be delivered to the church before the drive thru visitation begins.

MANNY CAULK MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND

After his selection as the 2019 Kentucky Superintendent of the Year included a $2,500 scholarship for a high school graduate funded by American Fidelity, Manny pledged to continue to fund an annual scholarship out of his own pocket. A memorial scholarship fund to continue this legacy has been established through the Fayette County Public Schools Foundation managed by the Bluegrass Community Foundation. Donations can be made online or mailed to The Fayette Education Foundation, c/o Manny Caulk Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 910951, Lexington, KY 40591-0951.

CARDS AND TRIBUTES

Memories, condolences and celebrations of Manny are being collected online and will be shared with his family. Cards can be mailed to the Family of Emmanuel Caulk, 450 Park Place, Lexington, KY 40511.

STUDENT LED FCPS HIGH SCHOOLS TOY DRIVE

In honor of Manny, students from Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Tates Creek high schools are working together to host a toy drive to benefit FCPS elementary students in need this holiday season. All brand new items will be welcomed. Donations can be dropped off at any of the six large district high schools from Dec. 10-16 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.