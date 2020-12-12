Lexington man pardoned by then-Gov. Bevin charged with strangulation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man who went to prison for killing his baby boy and was pardoned by then-Governor Matt Bevin, was arrested on strangulation and assault charges on Friday, according to the Fayette County Detention Center website.
The jail’s website says 36-year old Kurt Smith was arrested by Lexington Police and charged with Strangulation 1st Degree and Assault 4th Degree-Domestic Violence-Minor Injury. No other details were immediately available.
In 2001, Smith was 17-years old when he was charged in Lexington with killing his six-week old baby boy, Blake. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, according to court records and media accounts at the time.
In 2009, Smith took part in a prison riot at the Northpoint Training Center in Boyle County that left correctional officers and inmates injured and buildings either damaged or destroyed by fires, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Smith was charged with assaulting a guard with an object and taking part in the riot. He pleaded guilty to both charges as part of a deal for a five-year sentence to be served concurrently with his life sentence, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
On December 6, 2019, Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned Smith. It was one of a slew of last minute pardons issued by Bevin before leaving office. The one-term Republican governor was defeated by Democrat Andy Beshear.
In issuing the pardon, Bevin said Kurt Smith had been “duly punished” for a crime 18-years ago. “I am confident that he will become a productive member of society and encourage him to use his life experience to educate and help others,” Bevin wrote.