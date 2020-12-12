Kids drop off letters to Santa in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – An event in Georgetown allowed kids to drop of letters to Santa Saturday afternoon, while also raising awareness of drug addiction.

The event was hosted by ‘Breaking the Cycle: Recovery Georgetown.’

- Advertisement -

In addition to leaving letters, families could drive by and wave at Santa or get out and take a picture with him.

The organization’s co-founder, Karema Eldahan, says about 65 people stopped by, and even a puppy. She says the Georgetown Police Department also donated about 70 stuffed animals.

Eldahan says the event is in hopes of spreading joy, but also raising awareness that the holidays can be rough for drug addicts as overdoses typically increase this time of year.

“We just wanted to give an opportunity for families to come out together and to work on the relationships that they’ve kinda broken during their active use,” Eldahan said.

Santa will also be writing back to those kids who dropped letters off.

The organization is also working to help families in need this holiday season.