Free Christmas tree giveaway held in Lexington, more available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several families will have something to put their presents under this Christmas, thanks to a Lexington

non-profit.

Lexington ReUse Center held a Christmas tree giveaway on Saturday. It was the first year for the giveaway. A similar giveaway was held last Saturday at the ReUse Center location in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The non-profit sells donated building materials and uses the profits for its at-risk youth job training program for It also educates people about the importance of recycling materials that may otherwise end up in landfills.

“We know that 2020 has been a really hard year for everybody so we reached out to our donors and told them we had this idea to give away as many trees as possible because we wanted to bless people this year, try to spread the holiday cheer and the response was great,” says Drew Dawson, the executive director of the Lexington ReUse Center.

Dawson also says it wasn’t just the response from the donors that was great but also from those receiving the Christmas trees.

“We’ve had people who couldn’t afford them or who tried to get trees and they were all gone so they were so thankful to be able to have a tree for their family this year,” says Dawson. “We did have one or two customers who were in tears when we were loading their trees because they were so happy to get a tree this year.”

By the end of the event, dozens of trees were given away. Dawson says they have a few trees left over and will be giving away those on Monday during Lexington ReUse Center’s regular business hours.

