With more people at home, appliance repairs seeing surge pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The pandemic has crushed a lot of businesses, leaving many people unemployed and their employers struggling to keep the doors open.

But at some repair shops, the pandemic is actually creating more work.

“They’re using everything a lot more, so we’ve been super busy,” said Stephen Hughes at Mr. Appliance in Lexington.

More people are at home and that means more appliances are breaking.

…meaning more repairs for president stephen hughes and his team. stephen:”Smaller, one man operations are burdened down to the point they can’t get out to satisfy every customer and they’re referring to bigger servicers,” Hughes noted.

He’s had to hire three more people and he wants to bring on a few more.

But the pandemic is still impacting his business. Customers have to wait longer for repairs.

“The parts we need to fix things, we’re seeing a trend of more parts on back order,” he explained

He says as many as 20 parts a week are on back order because a lot of manufacturers and distributors have been shut down. But even with delays, most patients have been patient.

“I made the appointment online and they were there a couple of days later,” said Kimberly Harrison.

Harrison needed her washer repaired.

“They wore masks when they came in the house. I wore my mask when they came in the house but they were very neat, very clean. They did a great job and they really helped me out.”

Hughes says his business is essential and for those in need of a job right now, repair work is a good option.