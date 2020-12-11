Tree giveaway on Saturday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Rescue Center wanted to brighten some spirits by giving away live Christmas trees to the community.
They reached out to donors about putting together a live Christmas Tree giveaway for those in need or less fortunate this year.
According to the organization they received approximately 35 live trees with potentially more coming.
They say it will be first come first serve.
They will giveaway one tree per household.
They say bring a truck/van, string and help to load.
Available for pickup Saturday (December 12th) from 9-2 p.m.