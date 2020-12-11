Rain and strong winds Saturday

By
Chelsea Smith
-
0
14535

Rain moves in early tomorrow morning and becoming scattered like by the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Strong winds ahead of the front will be gusting 30 to 40 mph out of south. Colder temperatures return Sunday. Could see rain/mix impact part of the area, especially farther south, overnight Sunday into Monday morning. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT – Morning sunshine with increasing cloud cover, lows in the 50s.
SATURDAY – Scattered rain showers clearing early/mid-evening, highs in the upper 50s.

- Advertisement -

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky
GZabrecky@wtvq.com