Louisville Zoo snow leopard tested positive for coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/LOUSIVILLE ZOO) – A female snow leopard at the Louisville Zoo, has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to the Louisville Zoo.

The Zoo is awaiting confirmatory results of the other two male snow leopards – Kimti and Meru.

According to the Zoo, all three cats are doing well with very mild symptoms and monitoring them closely. All three cats are expected to recover.

They say no other animals are showing symptoms at this time.

The Louisville Zoo said it is suspected that NeeCee acquired the infection from an asymptomatic staff member, despite precautions by the Zoo.

Based on current knowledge, the risk of infected animals, including this snow leopard, spreading the virus to humans is considered low.

Senior staff veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi met with the keeper staff who care for the cats to establish additional precautions when caring for the snow leopards.

According to the Zoo, the snow leopards are off-exhibit while NeeCee recovers and while the Zoo awaits the confirmatory results on the remaining two snow leopards.

“Fortunately, based on clinical cases in large cats at other zoos in the country to this point, SARS-CoV-2 infection does not appear to be life-threatening,” says Dr. Gyimesi. “We will be closely monitoring the snow leopards for ongoing symptoms and resampling them to identify when they have cleared the infection.”

Fecal samples from all three cats were sent to the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Illinois, College of Veterinary Medicine on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Due to mild symptoms, the Zoo elected to test feces rather than anesthetize the cats for more invasive diagnostics.