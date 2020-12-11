Family loses two pets, belongings in major Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family lost everything, including two pet dogs, in a house fire that started at about noon Friday and engulfed the 3,800-square-foot, two-story brick residence.

The call came in at 12:07 p.m., according to Lexington Fire Battalion Chief Chris Ward, and the first unit arrived five minutes later at the home at 2269 Savannah Lane. The home was full engulfed.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

“We weren’t even able to make entry into the house it was so far gone. It was through the roof,” Ward said.

Ward said the family was not home when the fire started.

Ward said two pets died in the fire.

Neighbors spotted it and called 9-1-1. Neighbors said the fire was so hot they knocked on doors to make sure other residents got out in case the flames spread.

Crews attacked the house from the ground and above, using two ladder trucks. The roof eventually caved in on the two-story brick home.

They described the family is quiet and thought they were in the restaurant business.

“No one was home which was good. I don’t know how it started, but I’m really glad everyone is OK,” said next-door neighbor Megan Zhu, who was one of those who left her home with her brother when neighbors alerted them to the fire.

Fire inspectors spent the afternoon looking for a cause. That process could continue into Saturday, Ward said. Firefighters remained on the scene doing clean up well into the afternoon and evening.