KSP puts people along KY-TN border on alert after inmates escape

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) - The Lexington Legends are no longer the Single “A” Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
https://twitter.com/lexingtonlegend/status/1336718817523806214?s=21
The Royals moved their “A”...
HICKORY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police on Friday night urged people who live along the Kentucky-Tennessee border in the western part of the state to be cautious following the escape of two inmates from northwest Tennessee.
Investigators say after the escape, the two inmates committed several burglaries and thefts in the general area.
KSP urged citizens to check on their loved ones and report any suspicious activity.
Troopers also advised people to lock their vehicles and homes.
Anyone with an emergency should call 911.
For non-emergencies, call 270-856-3721.
