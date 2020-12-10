Student-Athlete of the Week: Avrey Rigney

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) - The Lexington Legends are no longer the Single “A” Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
https://twitter.com/lexingtonlegend/status/1336718817523806214?s=21
The Royals moved their “A”...
We head to Madison County to honor a freshman that’s already making a stamp on her varsity volleyball team.
Our student-athlete of the week is Avrey Rigney from Madison Central.
Avrey is currently carrying a 3.8 GPA in school. She’s also an active volunteer in her church’s youth ministry. When it comes to volleyball, that’s where this freshman thrives.
Avrey just wrapped up her second year with the Indians varsity squad and remember she’s only a freshman. While the Madison Central season ended earlier than she’d hope, volleyball doesn’t stop. Avrey also plays for the Lexington United club team. Volleyball is her passion and she hopes to eventually play it in college.
“It’s intense and you’re always on your feet moving, I love playing with a bunch of people and getting those friendships,” Avrey said.
