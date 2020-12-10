Rain to start the weekend

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) - The Lexington Legends are no longer the Single “A” Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
https://twitter.com/lexingtonlegend/status/1336718817523806214?s=21
The Royals moved their “A”...
LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) - The Lexington Legends are no longer the Single “A” Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
https://twitter.com/lexingtonlegend/status/1336718817523806214?s=21
The Royals moved their “A”...
A storm system will be approaching Friday. Winds will pick up out of the south, gusting up to 20 mph, with highs in the 60s. Cloud cover will move in Friday afternoon and evening with a cold front creating rain on Saturday. It will be windy ahead of the front with gust over 30 mph. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
TONIGHT – Mostly clear, lows in the 30s. FRIDAY – Morning sunshine with increasing cloud cover, highs in the 60s.
- Advertisement -
Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group