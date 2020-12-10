LexTran delays fare collection to Jan. 31

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lextran announced Thursday a modification to the Healthy on Board Phase IV plan, postponing fare collection to Sunday, January 31, 2021.

This change applies to Lextran’s fixed-route service and on Wheels, Lextran’s paratransit service operated by the American Red Cross.

- Advertisement -

Lextran had previously announced that fare collection would resume on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

“Out of an abundance of caution to protect our staff and community we have postponed pass sales and fare collection. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in the area and adjust our Healthy on Board plan with the needs of our community in mind,” said Fred Combs, Lextran’s Director of Planning, Technology, and Community Relations.

In preparation for reinstated fare collection, Lextran will resume pass sales on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, available online and at the downtown Transit Center. In addition, Lextran will resume issuing identification cards and Yellow Cards.

Rear-door boarding remains in effect and facial coverings continue to be a requirement onboard Lextran buses and at Lextran facilities.

Passengers and employees are encouraged to practice social distancing whenever possible. Vehicles and facilities continue to be cleaned and disinfected frequently to protect the community.

Passengers are encouraged to limit their travel to essential trips only.

Lextran reserves the right to extend, amend, or modify plans as needed to protect public health.