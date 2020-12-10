Happening Today: Lexington Grand Menorah Lighting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, the Chabad of The Bluegrass will light a public 10 foot Chanukkah menorah at the Lexington Government Center.

The event starts at 5 p.m.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin with Chabad of the Bluegrass said this year’s menorah lighting is done with the recognition of the crucial need for a message of hope during what for many is a very difficult time.

Chabad of The Bluegrass will also distribute menorahs, candles, and Chanukkah-at-home kits to those celebrating at home.

“The menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today amidst the darkness of the pandemic, as it did for generations before us,” said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin. “The flames of the menorah shine out into the night, reminding us that even when confronted with much darkness, a tiny light can dispel it all. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”

The Menorah Lighting at the Lexington Government Center kicks off a Lighting each day of Chanukah, including Richmond on Friday, the University of Kentucky on Saturday night, Shelbyville on Sunday, Covington on Monday, Somerset on Tuesday, back in Lexington on Wednesday, Georgetown on Thursday, and Lexington again to conclude on Friday morning.

Each event will feature a local leader joined by the Rabbi in celebration of Chanukah and the Message of light. For more information on any of these events, please call (859) 8130770.

Chanukkah, the Festival of Lights, begins this year on the evening of Thursday, December 10, and concludes the evening of Friday, December 18.