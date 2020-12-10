Kentucky Girl Scout earns national honor for life-saving

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) Ambassador Girl Scout, Ashlynne Wind of Ludlow, Kentucky, is one of a handful of Kentucky girls to ever receive a GSUSA ‘Life Saving Medal of Honor’ for saving a young girl from drowning.

Girl Scouts have been honored since 1913 for deeds that help save lives.

The Medal of Honor Lifesaving Awards are reserved for those Girl Scouts who have performed acts of heroism beyond the degree of maturity and training expected for their age.

In the fall of 2019, Ashlynne an American Red-Cross Certified Lifeguard, then age 17, jumped into action when a 7-year-old girl at the Ludlow Bromley Swim Club slipped into the deep end and began to take on water.

Ashlynne saved the drowning girl from the deep end of the pool and, due to her efforts, the girl survived without injury.

Now a graduating senior, Ashlynne exemplified not only in this instance, but throughout her entire Girl Scouting experience, a dedication in service to others.

“As a Council, we are full of pride and excitement that one of our own Girl Scouts, Ashlynne Wind, has received this prestigious national honor. We are even more proud of the confidence and fearlessness Ashlynne exhibited when faced with this crisis moment. Ashlynne’s story of heroism is a key example of how Girl Scouts are at the service of others, regardless of the situation, always acting with courage, confidence and character,” said Susan Douglas, CEO, GSKWR.

Ashlynne has been recognized nationally with a certificate from the Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of the United States and a Medal of Honor pin.