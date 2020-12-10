UPDATE: Citing Washington, surveys, Beshear responds to GOP ‘priority'”

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
40

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A leading Kentucky lawmaker says Republicans were given a mandate by voters to limit the Democratic governor’s executive powers in times of emergency.

But Gov. Andy Beshear, citing polls taken just before the election and exit polls of voters the day of the election disputed those claims and said instead the partican bickering is living out the warning George Washington issued about political parties during his farewell address in 1796.

- Advertisement -

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said Wednesday last month’s election was a “cry for help” from Kentuckians upset with Gov. Andy Beshear’s handling of the pandemic. Republicans expanded their lopsided majorities in the House and Senate.

Thayer says voters want lawmakers to limit the governor’s emergency powers.

Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says it’s “unfortunate” the governor is being attacked when he’s “focused on defeating COVID-19 and saving lives.” Next year’s legislative session convenes in January.

When asked about Thayer’s comments during his daily briefing Thursday, Beshear at first said he was flattered Thayer, an ardent supporter of President Trump, said the election wasn’t about Trump but rather was about Beshear.

And to counter Thayer’s claims, he cited polls — one by Spectrum News and one by the New York Times — taken at the election which showed between 63 and 66 percnt of the public approved of the way Beshear was handling the coronavirus crisis.

Citing Washington, Beshear said the disconnect by political parties is bordering on dangerous and partisanship is “crazy,” but the state shouldn’t change laws or the way in confronts challenges simply because one branch of government is controlled by one party and the other is controlled by another.

The goal should be what is best for the state, he noted.

In his farewell address warned that political parties could become more concerned about their own power than the greater good of the public. He said:

“However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”

Previous articleHappening Today: Lexington Grand Menorah Lighting
Next articleSEC and ESPN/ABC reach milestone 10-year media agreement
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!