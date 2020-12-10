Community rallies around family of Lexington Police Detective during hard times

A severe rainstorm ruined the home of a family. Now, the family lives in an RV next to their house, all while taking care of a son with a serious medical condition.

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ)– As some say when it rains it pours, that’s literally the case for the Holland family.

“The perfect storm so to speak, it drove the rain through the brick, through the sheathing, into the insulation.” said Maegan Holland about a devastating rainstorm.

- Advertisement -

The water damage in the home made it unlivable. Right now the family is living next to their home in an RV which they had to buy, on top of it all they’re taking care of a son who has a rare form of epilepsy.

“He had two big seizures at preschool.” said Maegan about their six year old son Kaiser.

Megan had to take a leave from work to take care of Kaiser who now feeds through a feeding tube 4 times a day in order to get the nutrients needed to battle his epilepsy.

“I worked full time as an RN up till September. It’s hard to keep a happy face when it feels like there’s not much to be happy about.” said Maegan.

Joe Holland has been a detective with the Lexington Police Department for 16 years.

“They lifted me up, they kept me from having a major break down.” said Detective Holland about his co-workers.

Detective Anthony Delimpo is a friend of Detective Holland. In hopes of helping anyway he can he set up a go fund me account to raise money to help heading into the holidays.

“I could hear the emotion and it moved me to decide we have got to do something.” said Detective Delimpo about a conversation he had with Maegan.

That go fund me has garnered donations from all over, Detective Delimpo knows money won’t fix problems, but he hopes it will help.

“From my own experience two years ago my son was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer and the community stepped up. Words can’t describe how much it lifts somebody up.” said Delimpo.

As for the Hollands they’re thankfull and overwhelmed with hope and gratitude. And hopeful 2021 is their year.

“It has given us a lot of hope.” said Maegan.