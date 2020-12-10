Area officers among new police graduates, award winners

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than three dozen police officers from across the state are the latest graduates of the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training academy.

The graduates of Class 513 received 824.5 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include: patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

The graduation ceremony was Thursday.

“I appreciate the commitment from Class 513 to excel in their training and am confident in the professional service they will provide to all Kentuckians,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek.

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which have independent academies.

Class 513 graduates and their agencies are:

Bronson T. Abrams

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

Benjamin C. Barnett

Shelby County Sheriffs Office

Cody D. Blair

Morehead Police Department

(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)

Joseph Braden

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)

Jonah L. Brawner

Owensboro Police Department

Kurt Bulgrin

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

(Coordinators Award)

Savannah N. Caldwell

Lawrenceburg Police Department

(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)

James A. Campbell

Ballard County Sheriffs Office

Samuel A. Colantuoni

Versailles Police Department

Chance Coleman

Richmond Police Department

(Firearms Proficiency Award)

Jaime R. Euteneier

Paducah Police Department

(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)

Samantha Faoro

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)

Nelson Fisk

Hopkinsville Police Department

(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)

Collin D. Garner

Ballard County Sheriffs Office

Tyler S. Goldman

Cadiz Police Department

Tyler Hanna

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)

John R. Hoober

Covington Police Department

Darin Jacoby

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

(Recruit of Distinction, Academic Achievement Award)

Cody A. King

Somerset Police Department

Michael V. Martin

Frankfort Police Department

(Firearms Proficiency Award)

Conner McEvoy

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

Ben C. Miciotto

Western Kentucky University Police Department

Adam C. Patterson

Richmond Police Department

(Educating Heroes Associates Degree, Firearms Proficiency Award)

Jeffrey L. Reynolds

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

(Outstanding Performance Award for Physical Fitness, Firearms Proficiency Award)

Jacob M. Sander

Florence Police Department

Jonathan Seagraves

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

Jacob T. Sharp

Western Kentucky University Police Department

(Firearms Proficiency Award)

Isaac S. Shelton

Harrodsburg Police Department

Daniel A. Shumate

Elizabethtown Police Department

(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)

William J. Snider

Kenton County Police Department

Logan A. Sutton

Frankfort Police Department

Dakota Turner

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

Michael P. Vowell

Paducah Police Department

(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)

Briley T. Welch

Tompkinsville Police Department

James B. Welch

Fleming County Sheriffs Office

(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)

James A. Whitworth

Paducah Police Department

(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)

Noah A. Willett

Paducah Police Department

(Educating Heroes Associates Degree, Most Improved Award for Physical Fitness and Defensive Tactics)

Austin Young

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife