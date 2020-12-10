Area officers among new police graduates, award winners

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than three dozen police officers from across the state are the latest graduates of the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training academy.
The graduates of Class 513 received 824.5 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include: patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.
The graduation ceremony was Thursday.
“I appreciate the commitment from Class 513 to excel in their training and am confident in the professional service they will provide to all Kentuckians,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek.
DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which have independent academies.
Class 513 graduates and their agencies are:
Bronson T. Abrams
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Benjamin C. Barnett
Shelby County Sheriffs Office
Cody D. Blair
Morehead Police Department
(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)
Joseph Braden
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)
Jonah L. Brawner
Owensboro Police Department
Kurt Bulgrin
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
(Coordinators Award)
Savannah N. Caldwell
Lawrenceburg Police Department
(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)
James A. Campbell
Ballard County Sheriffs Office
Samuel A. Colantuoni
Versailles Police Department
Chance Coleman
Richmond Police Department
(Firearms Proficiency Award)
Jaime R. Euteneier
Paducah Police Department
(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)
Samantha Faoro
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)
Nelson Fisk
Hopkinsville Police Department
(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)
Collin D. Garner
Ballard County Sheriffs Office
Tyler S. Goldman
Cadiz Police Department
Tyler Hanna
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)
John R. Hoober
Covington Police Department
Darin Jacoby
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
(Recruit of Distinction, Academic Achievement Award)
Cody A. King
Somerset Police Department
Michael V. Martin
Frankfort Police Department
(Firearms Proficiency Award)
Conner McEvoy
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Ben C. Miciotto
Western Kentucky University Police Department
Adam C. Patterson
Richmond Police Department
(Educating Heroes Associates Degree, Firearms Proficiency Award)
Jeffrey L. Reynolds
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
(Outstanding Performance Award for Physical Fitness, Firearms Proficiency Award)
Jacob M. Sander
Florence Police Department
Jonathan Seagraves
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Jacob T. Sharp
Western Kentucky University Police Department
(Firearms Proficiency Award)
Isaac S. Shelton
Harrodsburg Police Department
Daniel A. Shumate
Elizabethtown Police Department
(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)
William J. Snider
Kenton County Police Department
Logan A. Sutton
Frankfort Police Department
Dakota Turner
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Michael P. Vowell
Paducah Police Department
(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)
Briley T. Welch
Tompkinsville Police Department
James B. Welch
Fleming County Sheriffs Office
(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)
James A. Whitworth
Paducah Police Department
(Educating Heroes Associates Degree)
Noah A. Willett
Paducah Police Department
(Educating Heroes Associates Degree, Most Improved Award for Physical Fitness and Defensive Tactics)
Austin Young
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife