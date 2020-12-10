1 Georgetown beats IU-Southeast, 82-72

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) - The Lexington Legends are no longer the Single “A” Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
https://twitter.com/lexingtonlegend/status/1336718817523806214?s=21
The Royals moved their “A”...
GEORGETOWN, Ky (GC Athletics) – Kyran Jones and Derrin Boyd helped to do the heavy lifting against a sharp-shooting IU Southeast team Wednesday. The No. 1 Tigers (4-1) picked up the win 82-72 against the Grenadiers. Boyd led and scored a new career-high with 28 points, while Jones chipped in with 27 points and 15 rebounds.
GC is back in action Saturday at University of Pikeville.
