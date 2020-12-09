Update on Lexington Rescue Mission after fire damages building

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – According to the Lexington Rescue Mission, even before the fire on November 12, it had outgrown its space and was looking for alternate solutions to be able to provide expanded day center services for a growing number of clients.

The rescue mission said the recent fire and the increasingly cold weather made this a critical need as it is expected to take several months for the Outreach Center to be repaired.

“Many of our homeless guests are without daytime shelter right now, and a number of the people who come for our free meals live in the neighborhood around the mission and walk here for food,” said Laura Carr, executive director. “So we were hoping to find a space that was in the same neighborhood that would allow us to serve those who depend upon the mission for basic needs.”

“The Robert H. Williams Cultural Center came to our rescue,” said Carr. “It’s very heartwarming to see one nonprofit step up to serve another nonprofit in our time of need. We are so thankful for their generosity.”

The Lexington Rescue Mission says it will use the basement of the Cultural Center to provide a day center for clients during the coldest of winter months.

According to the rescue center, once the facility’s kitchen is updated, meals will be prepared from the kitchen, which is also located in the building’s basement.

“We were happy to be able to help,” said Teresa Searcy, president of the board of directors of the Robert H. Williams Cultural Center, located at 644 Georgetown Street. “Our building was founded in 1892 as a home for African American orphans and the elderly. It has a long history of providing help and support to those in our community. We are glad to have this opportunity to continue to serve those in need.”