Students start toy drive to pay tribute to Caulk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Students at six Fayette County high schools have started a toy drive to pay tribute to the late Manny Caulk, the district’s school superintendent who died Friday.

One of the student-leaders at Frederick Douglass High School has organized the effort.

In addition to Douglass, students from Tates Creek, Dunbar, Henry Clay, Lafayette and Bryan Station high schools are collecting new toys to be distributed to needy children in the school district’s elementary schools.

New toys can be dropped off at the six high schools between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 10-16. Students will help collect, sort and distribute the items.