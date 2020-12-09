Man on parole arrested on drug trafficking charges

LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 46-year-old Casey County man is jailed on drug trafficking charges after state troopers helping parole officers say they found drugs in a storage building on his property.

According to the Kentucky State Police, on Dec. 8 at about 4:20 p.m., Trooper Billy Begley responded to a residence on Thomas Ridge Road in Casey County to assist probation and parole on a home visit.

Begley saw 46-year-old William Luttrell, of Dunnville, coming out of an outbuilding with two other men. Luttrell consented to a search of the outbuilding which resulted in the location of several bags of suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and a smoke pipe.

Luttrell was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree 2nd offense (> or 2 grams methamphetamine) (enhancement), trafficking in marijuana ( 8 ounces to < 5 lbs) 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.