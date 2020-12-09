UPDATE: Family loses much of possessions in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators are looking into what started a fire at a home in Lexington Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 4600 block of Spring Creek just before 2 a.m. They say when they got there, smoke and flames coming from the home.

- Advertisement -

No one was hurt but one of the children living in the home had a seizure from the shock, the family said.

The home suffered “significant damage,” firefighters said. The family said Wednesday afternoon much of their possessions were lost or damaged.

Firefighters said the cause is under investigation.